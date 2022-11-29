Play Brightcove video

Residents become rivals in border town Llanymynech ahead of England v Wales match in the World Cup.

England and Wales fans across Britain are gearing up for a moment in history tonight, as the two sides go head to head for the first time ever in a World Cup.

But if you have loyalties or links to both countries - who do you support?

We've met footballing families divided at the Dolphin pub in Llanymynech, which is in Wales but sits around 15 metres away from England.

The two British sides have played each other 103 times in their history - with their first matchup an international friendly in 1879 that England won 2-1 and their last meeting a 3-0 friendly victory for England in October 2020.

Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship.

England have won the last six encounters, with their last competitive victory being a last-gasp 2-1 success at Euro 2016.

England currently top the group and need just a point to guarantee their progress to the knockout stages. Credit: PA Images

Why is this match important?

It's the teams final group B fixture - Wales are on the brink of an early exit from their first World Cup in 64 years and they will need to beat England and hope for a draw between Iran and the USA.

England currently top the group and need just a point to guarantee their progress to the knockout stages - it would take a four goal defeat against England for Wales to continue their World Cup journey.

Wales need to beat England and hope for a draw between Iran and USA. Credit: PA Images

What are the managers saying?

Gareth Southgate said he "expects big things" ahead of tonight's match.

The Three Lions boss insisted he will "pick the team that can win the game", shaking off criticism of his team selections in the tournament thus far.

Wales coach Rob Page said "It's tough times at the minute but we'll get on with it - they're ready for it. We're all hurting because we know we're frustrated that we haven't given a good account of ourselves and we want to put that right."

Captain Gareth Bale said the side are ready to give 100%.

"We're a team, it's not one person that needs to deliver.

"England are a very good team. We are under no illusions it's going to be hard. But there have been a few shocks already in this tournament and there's no reason why we can't do the same."