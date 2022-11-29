Nottingham University Hospitals and the chair of the review into its maternity failings have written to 1,000 families who have been identified as potentially relevant cases.

Those affected will start receiving letters as early as this week inviting them to take part in the independent review.

Current and former staff are also being encouraged to come forward with information, and can do so anonymously.

It comes after dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) Trust, and it will consider cases dating back as far as 2012.

Leading the report is senior midwife Donna Ockenden who has been urging families and NHS workers to come forward with their experiences.

The review began in September and is expected to last 18 months, with the final report estimated to be published in March 2024.

The NUH Trust announced on Twitter that - alongside Donna Ockenden - they have written to "more than 1,000 families who have been identified as having maternity cases potentially relevant to the Ockenden Review (based on the five categories identified in the terms of reference)."

The Trust added: "Letters will start arriving this week containing information about the review and how people can get involved if they want to.

"We are committed to making the necessary and sustainable improvements to our maternity services and this is why we will continue to do all we can to support the work of independent review.

"This includes ensuring that family voices are heard. If anyone has serious or significant concerns about their maternity care, you can contact the review team.

"We are also reiterating our support for current and former colleagues who work directly in or closely with our maternity services to speak with the review team if they want to.

"We know that this is an unsettling time for women and families using our maternity services right now.

"If you have any concerns about your care or have further questions, we encourage you to speak to your midwife or consultant."

