Police in Derby have released images of eight me it wants to speak with, after a pensioner was found seriously injured in a pub car park.

Emergency services were called to The Merlin on Orient Way, close to Pride Park, at 8.35pm on Sunday 20 November.

A man, 67, was found injured in the car park and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A man was found seriously injured in the car park of The Merlin on Orient Way. Credit: Google Maps

The eight men who police are working to identify are believed to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.

If you are one of the men in the pictures or you recognise someone, please contact Derbyshire Police via Facebook, Twitter, website or phone 101, quoting reference number 22*680400.