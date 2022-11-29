A rapist has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 12 years, after his victim convinced him to give her £20 which she was able to use as DNA evidence.

Luke Sargent was branded a 'menace to women' by Judge John Butterfield KC who also concluded he was dangerous and posed a significant risk of serious harm to the public.

During the trial the jury had heard about the victim's incredible presence of mind to make detailed mental notes about her perpetrator's appearance. She convinced him she would keep quiet for the £20 if he let her go - keeping the note in case it contained his DNA.

The 31-year-old had been 'on the hunt' for lone females in Selly Oak in Birmingham in the early hours of June the 8th this year when he grabbed an 18-year-old and pulled her inside a derelict property he was decorating. He claimed they had consensual sex during the hour-long ordeal but a jury found him guilty of two counts of rape, one offence of assault by penetration and another of sexual assault.

The attack bore chilling similarity to one he committed on Christmas Day in 2011 when he targeted a 15-year-old schoolgirl walking her dog in Walsall. Sargent admitted rape on that occasion and was jailed for six years in 2012 with an extended licence.

Ten years later he struck again in an almost identical fashion. CCTV footage captured Sargent 'loitering around the streets of Selly Oak on the prowl for lone or single women', said Judge Butterfield.

Ring doorbell footage picked up the sound of Sargent threatening the teen 'be quiet any noise at all I will slit your f***ing throat'. Judge Butterfield described it as a 'truly chilling piece of evidence'.

The court heard an emotional impact statement from the victim who said she lived in 'constant fear of every man' and experienced 'hundreds of triggers' every day which brought on 'endless flashbacks'.

The teenager described feeling 'revolted and nauseated at the ways I was violated' adding 'the world has lost its appeal, now I feel more alone and in despair'.

She stated that prior to the attack she had attended a vigil to honour the late Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens. The teenager added: "Little did I know roughly a year later I would become another victim of male violence."

She said that she now 'grieved for the freedom I felt before' and looked back on pictures of the night out in question and just wanted to 'scream at younger me that she's in danger'. The teenager added: "I was just walking home."

Sargent was ultimately arrested within hours of the teenager reporting him to the police. Judge Butterfield paid tribute to the 'exceptional young lady' commending her 'resilience and resourcefulness'.

He said: "It's heart-rendering her presence of mind and formidable analytical qualities had to be employed to think of ways to survive."

"It's a depressing feature of society women have to make such calculations. The onus shouldn't have to be on them. The onus should be on young men like you (Sargent) not to subject them to violence."