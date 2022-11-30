A murder investigation is underway after a man was found fatally stabbed in Solihull.

The man in his 40s was found with serious injuries and nothing could be done to save him.

Police were called to the junction of Braggs Farm Lane at Lady Lane near Earlswood just before 6.45am yesterday (29 November) and the country roads were closed off.

Police says they're carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why and supporting the man's family.