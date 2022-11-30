An off-duty police officer raped a stranger after showing her his warrant card and questioning her about her driving licence, a court has heard.

Metropolitan Police Special Constable, Paul Hoile, 40, is alleged to have carried out the late-night attack by the side of a road in Shropshire, after snatching the woman's phone following "inappropriate" contact with her in July.

Hoile, from Essex, claims consensual activity took place "without fuss" after he and a friend approached the woman in Shropshire in July.

The prosecution claims Hoile was drunk and that the alleged victim, who can't be identified, was left confused, upset and emotionally distraught,

Opening the Crown's case against Hoile at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, prosecutor Caroline Goodwin KC said the officer was staying in the area and was drunk.

At the time of the alleged offences, the court heard, Hoile was a serving Special Constable with the Met but was not on duty.

Prosecutors claim Hoile abused and was "hiding behind" his police powers in speaking with the woman as she prepared to drive away from him and his friend.

The Crown's KC added: "In drink, he was acting as if he was in charge, like a police officer... questioning her about her driving licence.

"She asked for his warrant card and he produced it - he kept his thumb over where his name was."

The court heard that the alleged victim then began Googling the powers of a Special Constable and information given to her by Hoile, and he then asked for her name, which she confirmed.

Hoile is standing trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Central

A jury of seven men and five women was told the woman then walked away after booking a taxi.

Ms Goodwin said of Hoile: "He followed her on the road. He was drunk and you will hear her say she thought he was capable of anything."

Hoile is alleged to have said that the woman would be in "more trouble" if she hit him, before she "did what he wanted" despite being sick.

Jurors were told that Hoile was interviewed after his arrest and told officers he had consumed numerous drinks, including around five double vodkas.

According to his account, Hoile had engaged the woman in "general chit chat about sex" before she performed oral sex on him.

Hoile, of The Chase, Benfleet, denies misconduct in public office, three counts rape, and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The trial, which is expected to last around a week, continues.