Banking giant HSBC will close 114 bank branches across the UK from next April as fewer and fewer people use them, the bank has said.

The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.

On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure in the Midlands and when they will shut.