Which HSBC branches are going to close in the Midlands?
Banking giant HSBC will close 114 bank branches across the UK from next April as fewer and fewer people use them, the bank has said.
The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.
On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure in the Midlands and when they will shut.
Market Bosworth - April 25
Arnold - May 9
Stamford - May 16
Halesowen - May 16
Sudbury - May 23
Hinckley Road, Leicester - May 30
Market Harborough - May 30
Stourport-on-Severn - May 30
Sleaford - June 13
Ross-on-Wye - June 20
Oakham - June 20
Droitwich - July 4
Coalville - July 4
Kingswinford - July 11
Long Eaton - July 11
Kenilworth - August 1