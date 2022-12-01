Three men from Birmingham who used a religious organisation as a front for importing £2million worth of cannabis from Jamaica, have been convicted.

Dalton Anderson, 50, Sinclair Tucker, 64, both from Tipton, and Alvin Russell, 45, from West Bromwich, were investigated after Birmingham-based organisation Vision Christian Ministries was used to smuggle 400 kilos of drugs.

The cannabis was trafficked from Jamaica to the UK via Birmingham Airport, and had been packed into sealed tins of Callaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit.

The religious organisation was a front as the three men smuggled 400 kilos of cannabis through Birmingham airport. Credit: National Crime Agency

The cannabis was shipped in three separate consignments addressed to Vision Christian Ministries between March and May 2017 and was seized by Border Force.

The three men were arrested at the airport on 23 May 2017, while inspecting the third consignment which had just arrived.

They organised the imports and collected the drugs from Birmingham airport. Anderson and Russell also spent some time in Jamaica when the importations were made, handling money and providing shipping documentation to Vision Christian Ministries through Tucker.

All three were charged with conspiracy to import class B drugs, with Anderson also charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs after five kilos of cannabis was found at his home following his arrest.

Alvin Russell, Dalton Anderson and Sinclair Tucker are due to be sentenced on 27 January next year. Credit: National Crime Agency

All three have been found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court following a five week trial. They are due to be sentenced at the same court on 27 January next year.

National Crime Agency Operations Manager Rick Mackenzie said: “Anderson, Tucker and Russell cynically used a Christian ministry as a smokescreen to import huge quantities of cannabis into the UK. They wrongly believed that this would put them beyond the reach of the National Crime Agency and our law enforcement partners.

“The NCA works closely with Border Force to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.”

Assistant Director Inland Border Command for Border Force Paul Harper said: “This was outstanding work to stop £2 million worth of drugs reaching Britain’s streets and causing further harm to our communities.

“This seizure and others like it send a clear message to anyone considering attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed and prepared to tackle drug supply chains.”