A Derbyshire teenager has been found guilty of six terrorism offences after uploading extreme right-wing videos to the internet.

Daniel Harris was arrested earlier this year following an investigation by specialist officers from the Counter Terror Policing East Midlands team and was subsequently charged with seven terrorism offences.

On Wednesday, Harris was found guilty of six offences.

The jury found the 19-year-old guilty of five counts of encouraging terrorism relating to his creation and uploading of material to the internet between February 2021 and March 2022.

They also found him guilty of one count of possession of material for terrorist purposes, as he owned a 3D printer, which he had tried to use to make parts of a firearm.

He was found not guilty of a single count of encouraging terrorism.

Harris will be sentenced in January.

Detective Inspector Chris Brett said “Due to his age and previous offending, we initially attempted to engage with Harris through the Prevent programme, but it soon became clear he was pretending to be deradicalised whilst encouraging terrorism online.

"The threat he caused meant we had to act in order to ensure the safety of the wider public.

"By posting these videos online, Harris’ toxic rhetoric could have had untold influence on countless people across the world. Such actions will not be tolerated.

“In a search of Harris’ house, the rather chilling discovery of attempts to make component parts of a firearm printed from his 3D printer, showed a clear intent to create a deadly weapon.”