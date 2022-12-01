Play Brightcove video

Boxer, Delicious Orie and most recently Commonwealth Games gold medal winner spoke with our reporter Ravneet Nandra about what it means to have won in his hometown and whats next for his boxing career.

Delicious Orie has told ITV News about how he "broke down" when he won gold at Birmingham 2022 - as he spoke to more than 100 schoolchildren about the lasting legacy of the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old Boxer, who's from Birmingham said he had one aim at the Games - and that was to win gold. Well, four months ago, he did just that.

Speaking to ITV News Central ahead of the Games, the 25-year-old said once he steps into the ring it will feel like destiny.

After that, he won in the super-heavyweight category in the summer.

Orie said: "I remember at the time I just broke down because I don't know what to feel or how to feel.

"I had been dreaming about that moment for such a long time, manifesting it, I'm talking two or three years just doing the same thing over and over again and picturing that moment, so when it actually happened in reality, it was just another level.

"What made it extra special was that the medal was made in Jewellery Quarter and that's actually where I started boxing...so it all really did feel like home.

He is now visiting schools across the Midlands, asking questions and showcasing a few skills.

ITV News Central Reporter Ravneet Nandra at the University of Birmingham

Play Brightcove video

At this event at the University of Birmingham's Sport & Fitness Centre, around 120 pupils from across the Midland's tried out four new activities to re-cap on some of the key highlights from the summer Games.

The event involved a rotation of four different activities throughout the day, including Wheelchair Basketball, Critical Mass dance workshop, a creative workshop and Squash.

Orie said: "I was initially inspired by previous big games like the London Olympics, so for me it means everything and this is why we're here today to really inspire them.

"These are the guys who will be doing big things in five, six, ten years in the future so this is what it's all about."