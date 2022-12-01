Three people have been arrested after a man in his 40s was found unconscious following a "serious attack", as police continue to investigate.

A 42-year-old man and two women, aged 34, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All three remain in custody, where they are being questioned by detectives from Leicestershire Police.

Police confirmed that at 11.30pm on Tuesday (29 November) a man in his 40s was found unconscious with serious head injuries after the attack in Tudor Road in Leicester.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) who is leading the investigation said the victim was found by a member of the public.

A man and two women have been arrested for attempted murder as police continue to investigate Credit: BPM Media

He said: "While three people have been arrested, our enquiries are still very much continuing and I’m appealing for help from those living in the area the incident occurred.

"From enquiries we’ve carried out so far, we know the assault happened at around 9pm in Tudor Road, near to the junction with Paget Road.

"We also know the victim was with other people moments before he was attacked.

"He was then left in the street, where he was found by a member of the public.

"Were you in the area and did you see anyone acting in a way that seemed unusual or made you concerned? Did you hear anyone outside your address?

"I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was walking through the street on foot, or was driving and has a dashcam in their vehicle. I’d also ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward.

"Any information, no matter how small, may be significant. Please contact us."

Police have confirmed anyone can pass any information on directly to the investigation team. If you can help, please visit this website or alternatively call 101.