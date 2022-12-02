A fresh round of rail strikes by RMT union members will hit the Midlands over the festive period, after a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January were announced by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working conditions and job security has intensified.

But the RMT said the latest strike action would send "a clear message" that workers want a better deal.

When are strikes taking place?

Members of the RMT union at rail operators across the East and West Midlands and Network Rail will strike on the following days:

Tuesday 13 December 2022

Wednesday 14 December 2022

Friday 16 December 2022

Saturday 17 December 2022

Next year:

Tuesday 3 January 2023

Wednesday 4 January 2023

Friday 6 January 2023

Saturday 7 January 2023

Members of the Unite Union at East Midlands Railway will also strike on the following days:

Friday 2 December 2022

Saturday 3 December 2022

Friday 23 December 2022

Saturday 24 December 2022

What routes will be affected?

A significantly reduced service will be ran on some routes while on others it's likely that no trains will be running at all. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator and to only travel if absolutely necessary. Services ran by the following operators will be affected:

Why do the strikes keep happening?

The unions are in dispute with the government and rail companies about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

Unions say train companies have not made any offer on pay which reflects the rising cost of living.

The RMT union has criticised the government for a lack of urgency in dealing with national rail dispute, following a meeting with the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper last week.

It says the government's "lack of urgency" is "astonishing," given the strike action scheduled to start shortly over the Christmas period.

However, the rail industry is under pressure to save money, after the pandemic left a hole in its finances. Bosses say reforms need to be agreed, to afford pay increases and modernise the railway.

How much are rail workers paid?

The average salary of rail workers in 2022 is £45,919, based on five different job categories, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). If train drivers are excluded, the estimate is £39,518.

The average salary for full-time employees in the UK in 2022 is £33,000.

What is the RMT union saying?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

“We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks."

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch says it's impossible to find a settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over talks. Credit: PA Images

He added: “In the meantime, our message to the public is, we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action.

“We call upon all trades unionists in Britain to take a stand and fight for better pay and conditions in their respective industries.

“And we will seek to co-ordinate strike action and demonstrations where we can.

“Working people across our class need a pay rise and we are determined to win that for our members in RMT.”

What has the government said?

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Strike action risks putting the very future of the entire industry in jeopardy.

“These strikes are not only damaging the economy but they’re cutting off people in need of urgent care, children going to school and hardworking families.

“The rail industry is facing serious financial challenges and is in desperate need of vital reforms to address them. We once again urge union leaders to work with employers and come to an agreement which is fair for passengers, taxpayers and workers alike.”