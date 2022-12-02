Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is issuing a warning to people across the county to not engage in a dangerous 'explosion' social media trend, after a man called 999 when his partner sent him a video of an air fryer appearing to explode.

The below video shoes examples of the trend.

Dan Palmer, Station Manager for Prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said “This week we’ve noticed a viral TikTok trend, where people film their electrical appliances with an ‘explosion filter’ and send the video to family and friends.

“This trend has the potential to be incredibly dangerous and distressing and has already resulted in at least one false alarm (good intent) call for the Service, on Top Sandy Lane in Market Warsop.

"Crews from Warsop and Edwinstowe attended, after a call at 10:48am on Wednesday 30 November, from a partner who believed there was a genuine fire at the property.

"Although there was nothing malicious about that 999 call itself, there are consequences to false alarms.

He goes on to say, “Please don’t engage in this trend. We will always be there for our communities when you are in need, but not only do dangerous trends drain emergency service resources, they take us away from other genuine emergencies.”