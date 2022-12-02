Play Brightcove video

Friends of a 12-year-old boy who died at an indoor ski slope have helped design and build a Japanese memorial garden for him.

Louis Watkiss suffered fatal injuries in a collision involving a staff member at the SnowDome in Tamworth last year.

Today Louis's family joined his year group to officially open the new garden at Plantsbrook school in Sutton Coldfield.

Chris Watkiss takes in the new garden in memory of his son along with Louis's grandparents Credit: ITV Central

The event started with three of his friends, Lucy Madden, Toby Bryant and George Aston reading from a specially commissioned song about Louis before pupils explored the garden they had created.

The song is a collaboration by Birmingham musicians Xhosa Cole and his quintet, MC rapper Sanity along with London based saxophonist Camilla George.

His family hope to release it as a charity single to raise money for charity B: Music which helped Louis flourish as a musician. He was at grade 5 level in saxophone.

Louis Watkiss was an accomplished saxophonist Credit: PA

Sitting on a bench in the new garden, Louis's dad Chris Watkiss said he was 'over the moon' with what had been achieved.

"It's beautiful. Very, very visually impressive. The symmetry that's involved in it. It looks very much like like the original drawing which was based on the students' designs. And obviously it's December, so things will only get more colorful.

"I think it will be great as a place for the students who've worked so hard on it to come and reflect and have a sense of pride in what they've done for their friend. All of my family are very touched. It's very nice of the school to initially to raise the funds to do it and then the children to literally get their get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves and make it happen.

"It's good to know his friends and his school friends have gone to such lengths to remember him. We were very keen not to have a shiny plaque or anything that was too intrusive or upsetting for the students or his friends.

Pupils helped design and build the garden Credit: Plantsbrook school

"We wanted a Japanese theme because in Louis's later years, he was very interested in Japan, the culture and the style - and this this garden exudes it in many, many ways.

"I think it stemmed from his mum. She was always interested in Japan and Louis and I watched a documentary on telly. From the word go, we were hooked on it, it just seemed such a fascinating place. It was going to be a family trip in a few years time."

Louis's friend Toby Bryant said he thinks Louis would like what they'd done with the garden.

"I think he'd be very pleased as he always wanted to go to Japan."

Pupils planting the bench in Louis's garden Credit: Plantsbrook School

George Aston explained: "I think it's really important for everyone in the year group. It's really affected us all. He was a really good friend to everybody and no one could take that away from him or his musical abilities."

Jason Farr, headteacher at Plantsbrook school said: "Louis was a very popular young man. He had an enormous amount of academic ability and had a really loyal and diverse friendship group.

"His passing left a big hole so we wanted to do something to treasure Louis's memory and celebrate his life."

Parents of Louis Watkiss lay with him stroking his hair

The family's MP Andrew Mitchell also attended saying he wanted to pay tribute to the bravery of Louis's parents Chris and Natalie and both sets of grandparents.

"The whole community is with you in your mourning of this brilliant student. I express my condolences to the family and the school to what has happened.

'In the aftermath I spoke about Louis in the House of Commons and I was struck by the number of MPs on all sides who came to express their condolences and sadness at this awful tragedy.

"I hope this event today will help his family and his friends at the school remember what a brilliant student he was and to remember the many things he did in his short life to enrich the lives of his family and friends."

The Health and Safety Executive are currently leading on a criminal investigation into Louis's death after Staffordshire police handed the inquiry over to them.

