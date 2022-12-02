The former Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced he will not stand again as an MP at the next general election, but pledged to continue to support the Prime Minister "in any way I can".

The Bromsgrove MP said his decision had been "accelerated" by the fact MPs have been asked to confirm their intentions for contending the next nationwide poll at an"early stage".

Mr Javid, who also previously served as Chancellor, said he had "wrestled" with the decision for "some time", and was "very proud" of his work in Parliament and government.

Sajid Javid Credit: PA

He said the choice would not mark the end of his Parliamentary activity, particularly for those causes he cares "deeply" about, nor will it impact his current duties as an MP.

In a letter to the Bromsgrove Conservative association, he wrote: "Being the local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.

"I always sought to make decisions in the national interest, and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was sufficient.

"I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can."

He's the latest in a series of Tory MPs to announce they are standing down at the next General Election: