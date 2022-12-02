Slower journey times expected as Met office issues yellow weather warning for the Midlands
A yellow weather warning for fog is in place across some parts of the Midlands today, including in Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester and Leicester.
The Met Office has warned that slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible, as well as potential disruption to flights.
How will fog impact travel?
Fog can particularly affect road and air travel due to reduced visibility.
According to the Highway code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres.
Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.
Places in the Midlands affected by fog:
Derbyshire
Leicester
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Northamptonshire
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Rutland
Peterborough
Herefordshire
Shropshire
Staffordshire
Telford and Wrekin
Warwickshire
West Midlands Conurbation
Worcestershire
The warning was put in place at 4pm on 1 December and will remain until 11am this morning (December 2).