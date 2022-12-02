A yellow weather warning for fog is in place across some parts of the Midlands today, including in Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester and Leicester.

The Met Office has warned that slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible, as well as potential disruption to flights.

How will fog impact travel?

Fog can particularly affect road and air travel due to reduced visibility.

According to the Highway code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres.

Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.

Places in the Midlands affected by fog:

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

Peterborough

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

The warning was put in place at 4pm on 1 December and will remain until 11am this morning (December 2).