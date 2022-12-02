Parents and carers are being warned to stop using baby 'self-feeding' pillows immediately, and businesses are being warned to remove them from sale, after finding that they don't meet safety regulations.

An urgent safety alert has been issued on the government's Office for Product Safety and Standards page.

The pillows, which are also known as prop feeders, are designed to be attached to a bottle so that a baby can be placed on its back to self-feed without anyone holding the bottle or the baby, or controlling the feed.

This is against NHS guidance and it is feared that even under supervision, using a self-feeding pillow could lead to immediate serious harm, or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.

What should you do if you have a baby 'self-feeding' pillow ?

Parents /carers are advised to stop using it straight away - and dispose of it safely

Businesses need to remove them from sale immediately

The Office for Product Safety carried out an investigation into the product, following initial contacts from Trading Standards and the Child Accident Prevention Trust concerning their safety.

The investigation found that the products did not comply with the safety requirements set down in the General Product Safety Regulations, 2005.

Two babies Credit: There are warnings to stop using baby self-feeding pillows with immediate effect

The warning to stop using and selling them is backed by a number of council Trading Standards and public health teams across the country.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for health and communities Councillor Carol Hart said:

'We are appealing to parents and care givers across Derbyshire who may be using a self-feeding pillow to stop using them immediately and throw them away.

'They can be extremely dangerous to babies and could cause serious harm or even death.

'We’re also urging businesses that may be selling these products to remove them from the shelves today and not to continue selling them.

'They do not comply with product safety law and it would be a serious matter for traders to breach this'.

Trading Standards officers are now working with local businesses selling the items to ensure they are removed from sale.

Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council said:

'It’s really important that people stop using these products immediately as they are not safe and could cause serious harm to their baby.

'People should dispose of the product or return it to the shop where it was bought.

'Our Trading Standards service are also working with local businesses who sell these products and are asking them to remove them from the shelves.

'It’s also possible that products could be available at local markets, in second-hand shops and on social media websites.

'Again, I would remind people not to buy or use them and let other friends and relatives with babies or young children know about the issue'.