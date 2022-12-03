Murder investigation launched after man dies from injuries

A man who was assaulted in Leicester’s Tudor Road has died as a result of his injuries – prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

The man, in his 40s, was found unconscious with serious head injuries at 11.30pm on Tuesday (November 29).

He was taken to hospital, where he continued to receive treatment, but died yesterday evening (Friday, December 2).

Three people – a 42-year-old man and two women aged 34 – were arrested on Wednesday (30 November) on suspicion of attempted murder. They have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A fourth person, a 24-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday, December 3.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) is the senior investigating officer.

He said: “Following the man’s death, we’re now investigating this assault as a murder and a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Our investigation is continuing and further enquiries are being carried out in the area where he was found.

“We know he was assaulted at around 9pm and I’m continuing to ask for anyone with information – particularly CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage – to come forward. Anything you’re able to provide could help.

“We also know the man was with others prior to being assaulted. What did you see? Did you pass them either on foot or in a vehicle around the time the assault occurred?

“It’s not too late to come forward and if you know something, please get in touch.”

A major incident portal has been set up, where anyone with information can pass this on directly to the investigation team by clicking here.

Alternatively people can call 101.