More than 150 tractors paraded through Leicestershire in memory of a teenager who took his own life.

Kieran Hopkins, who'd been struggling with his mental health, died in September.

The tractor run and the hundreds lining the route raised money for a mental health charity.

Liam Hopkins, Kieran's brother, said: "The thing is with mental health there is no if you don't know the places where to look there isn't signs that come out and are easily exposable."

The tractors drove through Earl Shilton, Barwell and Hinckley were all decked in festive gear.

The money raised from those taking part and donated by onlookers will go to the Leicestershire and Rutland branch of the mental health chairty MIND.

Mia Fryer, Kieran's stepsister, said: "It's important to keep Kieran's memory alive for us.

"He always worked on the farm, he worked on the farm since he was 14, so it is a perfect way to keep his memory alive and keep him with us."

He said: "He was absolutely tractor crazy since we were kids.

"We used to play with the models together and when we grew up we both took to farming. Everything about Kieran has just been about farming really. He's always been tractor and digger mad.

"The main goal for me and the family is that if we an raise as much money as possible and if we can just help at least one family not go through the trauma is life-changing.

If you need you can get support on our website by clicking here.

You can also visit Samaritans by clicking here or calling 166 123.