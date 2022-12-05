A driver has had to be cut free from his car and taken to hospital after a three-car pile-up in Birmingham this morning.

Three people were injured in the smash, which involved a taxi, on Bristol Road, Edgbaston, at around 10:20am.

West Midlands Police initially closed a stretch of the road in both directions after the collision. Pictures from the scene showed a set of damaged traffic lights.

One driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service.

Paramedics took two men to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. It is not thought their injuries are life-threatening.

The crash involved a white Toyota private hire car which was heading into the city centre. It was heavily damaged with airbags deployed.

The bumper had been torn off by the impact of the crash and was left near wheelie bins.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a three-car RTC at the junction of Bristol Road and Sir Harrys Road at 10:40am, two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered three patients. Two of them, both men, were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. The third patient was assessed and discharged at the scene."

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman added: "We were called to a road traffic collision on Bristol Road at 10:20am. Two fire engines attended. The first crew was on the scene within three-minutes.

"It involved three cars in collision at the junction of Bristol Road and Sir Harrys Road. One man was trapped because of his injuries. He was medically trapped and cutting was used to free him."