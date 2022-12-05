Fifth arrest after Leicester man dies following assault in Tudor Road

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man from Leicester.

The 26-year-old man was arrested earlier today (5 December 2022) and remains in police custody.

Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, aged 42, was found unconscious on Tudor Road with serious head injuries on Tuesday 29 November

He was taken to hospital but died in hospital on Friday 2 December 2022.

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man from Leicester. Credit: BPM Media

His family have released a tribute, saying that the father, who was known as "Nicu", will be “dearly missed” by all.The family said: “Dumitru was a much-loved father, husband, brother and uncle and he will be dearly missed by those who knew him. We must now try to come to terms with what has happened so we can begin to grieve this awful loss.”

Marian Botea, 41, of Cranmer Street, Leicester, has been charged with murder and was remanded into custody to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.

Three other people, two women and a man who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released from police custody.

A 34-year-old woman has been released on police bail.

The second 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been released with no further action.