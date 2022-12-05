Donna Ockenden will review details of her first three months investigating failings at Nottingham's maternity services later today and meet with families that have been victim to the issues.

As part of an independent review, the senior midwife has been looking into failings by maternity services after dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust, and it will consider cases dating back as far as 2012.

Leading the report is senior midwife Donna Ockenden who has been urging families and NHS workers to come forward with their experiences.

The review began in September and is expected to last 18 months, with the final report estimated to be published in March 2024.

The NUH Trust announced on Twitter that - alongside Donna Ockenden - they have written to "more than 1,000 families who have been identified as having maternity cases potentially relevant to the Ockenden Review (based on the five categories identified in the terms of reference)."