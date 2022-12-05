A man has been jailed for nine years after he tried to rob a mother in her Birmingham home and then sexually assaulted a police officer as he was being arrested.

Lemech Baldeo was jailed for a total of nine years after pleading guilty to robbery, sexual assault, criminal damage, assault on emergency worker and racially-aggravated assault at Birmingham Crown Court. On release he will remain on the sexual offenders register for 10 years.

The 35-year-old threw plant pots at a block of flats in Stockland Green and then forced his way into the building on 28 April.

Baldeo then pushed open the front door of a woman's flat as she tried to lock it, shoved her inside and demanded cash.

He punched her to the face, bit her and began pulling at her clothing but the woman managed to escape, police said.

Two female officers arrested and handcuffed Baldeo but as they led him from the flat, he kicked out and grabbed one officer between her legs.

He was subdued by officers but as he was transported to custody he also racially abused them and headbutted one, splitting her lip.

DC Victoria Livingstone, from Force CID, said following sentencing on 28 November: "This was a horrible series of crimes committed by a dangerous man who is now behind bars for a significant period of time.

"There was a sexual element running through all this which has not only resulted in a jail term but Baldeo will also be monitored on the sex offenders register after he is released.

"We have also been able to offer support to the victim and to our officers who are now being able to move on from this harrowing experience."