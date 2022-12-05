A woman was "stabbed multiple times" and a second person was also injured in two knife attacks earlier today.

A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the assaults, in Thorpe Astley and Braunstone, which police say are linked.

Emergency services were called to Stackyard Close, in Thorpe Astley, shortly after 9am on Monday 5 December after reports that a woman had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital where she is being treated in a major trauma unit for "life-changing injuries".

Less than half-an-hour later, police attended reports of the second stabbing, this time in Meadwell Road, in nearby Braunstone, Leicester. Officers said that a man suffered a single puncture wound.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman confirmed the details, saying: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested after two people sustained stab wounds in Leicester this morning.

"The first incident took place around 9.10am where a woman was stabbed multiple times in Stackyard Close in Thorpe Astley. She was taken to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire, where her injuries have been described as life changing.

"Shortly afterwards, around 9.30am, a man sustained a stab wound in Meadwell Road, Braunstone. He has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious."

He added: "The suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. Both incidents are being linked and the scenes have been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out their inquiries."

Police have appeal for anyone who witnessed either attack, or has any other information that can help with the investigation, to get in touch. The spokesman said: "If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information about the circumstances leading up to the incidents they are asked to contact us."

Anyone with information should call the police 101 number, quoting incident number 134 of December 5. Alternatively, officers can be contacted using the force website.