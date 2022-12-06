Play Brightcove video

A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton as 100 firefighters were called to tackle a huge blaze at a factory.

The entire derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields, measuring approximately 15m x 30m, is involved in fire.

Four fire engines initially responded. More than 20 of West Midlands Fire appliances are in attendance.

Two hydraulic platforms are also being utilised as crews continue to tackle the blaze.

The fire was declared a major incident at about 10pm on 5 December, owing to the size and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses.

The service is warning nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Further updates to follow.