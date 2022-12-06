A 12-year-old boy believed to be riding an e-scooter has died after a crash with a bus in Birmingham.

It happened on Bordesley Green, near to the junction with Belchers Lane, just before 8.00am this morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed this afternoon while police work to establish what exactly happened.

The boy's family has been told and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police said: "This is an awful tragedy for the young boy's family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We've spoken to a number of witnesses, but still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus who we've not yet spoken to, or from people who may have captured what happened on dashcam.

"If people do have footage, we'd ask them not to share it on social media but to send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said two ambulances and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

A WMAS spokesperson added: “On arrival crews discovered the rider of the scooter, a teenage boy. He had sustained life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene. Nobody from the bus required treatment."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police quoting log 622 of 6 December.