Play Brightcove video

A woman caught a thief on her doorbell camera wandering into her garden and stealing her Christmas decorations in broad daylight - after cutting the power cable.

The incident was captured on a doorbell camera in Normanton, Derbyshire, at 9.52am on Thursday 1 December.

The man is seen pinching the £49.99 acrylic reindeer lights after snipping the wires which connect the lights to electricity, so they can be turned on. Now, they won’t work...Nickola Mosley only noticed they had disappeared from her garden when she opened the door to let her children in from school that afternoon, hours after they’d been pinched.

The man can be seen carrying scissors as he goes to chop the power cable to the lights. Credit: BPM Media

Nickola said: “It’s just so bizarre. We can’t quite understand why they’ve cut them, because they’re not going to work. Are they going to rewire them? I don’t know.”After noticing the decorations were missing, Nickola went to check her doorbell footage.

In the meantime, she noticed the wire still hanging out of her window, and her son later found the scissors that the man had used to cut them discarded in the garden.She said: “It’s quite annoying with the cost of living and everything and because I want it to look nice for people walking past and for my kids when they come home from school. I always get compliments on how lovely it looks when we turn the lights on when it gets dark.

“Now I’m worried about putting other stuff out there because some of it is worth more than the reindeer. I have a ten-foot blow-up Santa and I do not want to put it out there.“Some children walked past the other day and asked me where our decorations were. I had to tell them we’d taken them down."