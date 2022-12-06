Man charged with attempted murder after two people stabbed in Leicester

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Leicester. Mufaro Machaya, of Tay Road, Lubbesthorpe, Leicester, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The incidents took place on Goodheart Way and Meadvale Road on Monday morning.

A woman who sustained injuries remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The second victim, a man, has since been discharged after treatment.He is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 7 December).