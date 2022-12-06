An amber weather alert has been issued for the Midlands as Arctic winds are set to bring cold and icy conditions.

The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency have issued a level 3 warning following a 90% probability of severe conditions between Wednesday 7 December and Monday 12 December.

The alert covers all of the Midlands - including major cities and counties Birmingham, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Within the alert, the Met Office states: "Rather cold conditions are expected to turn colder across much of the UK later Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country."

It adds: "Very cold nights are expected, with widespread frosts and potentially severe frosts.

"Daytime temperatures persisting near or just above freezing, with overnight temperatures continuing to trend downwards.

"Wintry showers are also likely to affect some coasts, perhaps pushing into some inland areas at times, bringing a risk of icy patches."

What is the latest advice as temperatures set to plummet?

The Met Office is urging everyone to: