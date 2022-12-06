Midlands weather forecast and warnings as Arctic winds bring freezing temperatures to UK
An amber weather alert has been issued for the Midlands as Arctic winds are set to bring cold and icy conditions.
The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency have issued a level 3 warning following a 90% probability of severe conditions between Wednesday 7 December and Monday 12 December.
The alert covers all of the Midlands - including major cities and counties Birmingham, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.
Within the alert, the Met Office states: "Rather cold conditions are expected to turn colder across much of the UK later Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country."
It adds: "Very cold nights are expected, with widespread frosts and potentially severe frosts.
"Daytime temperatures persisting near or just above freezing, with overnight temperatures continuing to trend downwards.
"Wintry showers are also likely to affect some coasts, perhaps pushing into some inland areas at times, bringing a risk of icy patches."
What is the latest advice as temperatures set to plummet?
The Met Office is urging everyone to:
Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold.
Ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.
Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.
Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.