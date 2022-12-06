Rail delays after huge warehouse fire in Wolverhampton

Play Brightcove video

Rail passengers could face delays throughout Wolverhampton following a large warehouse fire.

A major incident was declared as more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze overnight - which has torn through several derelict factories, leading to the evacuation of homes.

Roads were closed and train lines were blocked 12 hours after the fire broke out.

The fire in Lower Horseley Fields engulfed multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m.

Residents were evacuated to two nearby leisure centres, due to the amount of smoke.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail was forced to close the tracks and stop running trains.

Train services are currently suspended in both directions on the Stour Valley line between Wolverhampton, Sandwell & Dudley and Birmingham.

That's because the main wall of the destroyed warehouse building is now unstable and is at risk of collapsing onto tracks and the 25,000-volt web of overhead electric wires which power trains.

Where possible, train operators are diverting services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, extending journey times.

It means the follow stations on the Stour line are closed: