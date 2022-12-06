Play Brightcove video

Former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has put his rivalry aside as he lavished praise on his England teammate Jude Bellingham.

The young midfielder and former Birmingham City player has lit the 2022 Qatari World Cup alight with his performances against Iran, USA, Wales and Senegal.

The Stourbridge teenager has started for England in every single game this tournament and controlled the centre of the pitch against all of his opponents.

Bellingham, a Blues fan, was instrumental in England's 3-0 knockout win over Senegal on Sunday.

He grabbed an assist for England's first goal which saw them progress to the quarter-finals where they face France on Saturday (December 10).

French supporters say they fear Jude Bellingham Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Bellingham, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga, has been lauded by everyone from experts of the game to former players, and current players too.

His England teammate Jack Grealish has been singing the midfielder's praises - claiming he can reach the top of football.

The former Villa star said: "He's brilliant, he's got everything. The only thing he hasn't got is he isn't a Villa fan, he's a bluenose but you can't have everything, can you.

"No listen, he's a top, top lad, he's such a good guy, so mature in the way he plays, he can defend, he can tackle, he can run with the ball, he can score goals, he can do everything."

So many have been surprised by Bellingham's performances at the World Cup, but those who know him and have watched him closely over the years aren't surprised at all.

Grealish said: "Me personally, I knew he would shine at this tournament honestly. I just knew he would.

"I think in the past years, defiantly he's got a lot, lot better, you know, I'd like to say he's matured but he's only 19, so you could say that but I feel like he's matured in the way he plays.

"He so disciplined and like I said the kid can just can do everything with a ball."

