The schoolboy who died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham has been named as Mustafa Nadeem by his devastated family.

The 12-year-old is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus in Bordesley Green yesterday morning (6 Dec). He was confirmed dead at the scene.

E-scooter hire firm Voi confirmed earlier today it is liaising with West Midlands Police after the boy's death.

Police say Mustafa's family are being supported and kept updated as they continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Detective Sergeant Dean Caswell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mustafa's family and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this awful time.

"We are continuing to speak to witnesses as part of our on-going investigations and would ask anyone who was on the bus, saw the incident, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch with us."

A Voi spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. The news of this tragic accident has shocked us deeply."

The firm added: "We’re liaising with West Midlands Police and providing them with all the necessary information and we will be fully supportive of their ongoing investigation.

"Based on the notification we received from the police, we understand that the deceased was involved in an accident on Tuesday 6th December.

"We will not provide any further comment on the details of the incident at this moment in time."

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy at this awful time. Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses, so we would not be able to comment further while that is on-going."