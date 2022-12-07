Play Brightcove video

A woman from Birmingham is leading a legal challenge in the High Court to compel owners of residential high rise flats to prepare Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) for disabled tenants who would have difficulty getting out of the building.

After the Grenfell Tower disaster, a total of 46 changes were recommended including PEEPs.

But in May the Home Office said it was no longer going down that road and would be consulting on an alternative package of measures.

Sarah Rennie, a wheelchair users says that's a 'disgrace' and 'irresponsible' and that 'we know disabled people won't be able to get out of these buildings' in an emergency.

She is leading the campaign in court along with Georgie Hulme from Manchester on behalf of the campaign group Claddag.

They are supported by the charity Disability Rights UK.

Lawyers representing the group, which represents disabled people living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety issues, on Tuesday asked a High Court judge to quash a decision "not to implement" recommendations.

Mrs Justice Stacey is considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London, due to end on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing ministers said the claim is "premature" because a consultation is ongoing.

Barrister Raj Desai, representing Claddag - and the two individual claimants, told the judge that 72 people had died following the outbreak of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017

He said those who died were "disproportionately persons with disabilities" whose "ability to self-evacuate was compromised".

Alan Payne KC, who is leading a Government legal team, told the judge there was an ongoing consultation and indicated that ministers were looking at ways to implement recommendations in a "proportionate and safe manner". He said the claim "must fail".

Claddag has thanked people who helped raised more than £21,500 to fund the legal fight in a crowdfund appeal.