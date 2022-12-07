Play Brightcove video

Footage from a police officer's bodycam has captured the moment police saved a woman and her young children from a burning block of flats in Leicester city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Lower Hill Street, Leicester, at around 4.40pm on Wednesday 16 November.

Police Constables Elliot Godden and Vishal Dave were at police station Mansfield House around the corner from the fire and said they raced outside to see the flames coming from the building and glass shattering.

The officers went inside the building checking floor by floor if anybody was still in their flat. The fire had started on the fifth floor of the building and they described the smoke becoming more intense the further they searched.

PC Dave said: “When we got to the sixth floor, I did start thinking about my girlfriend and my daughter. You start to think about what if something explodes.”

The building all appeared empty until the officers reached the ninth floor – the top floor – where they found a woman with two young children.

PC Godden said: “We found the female on the top floor and helped carry her children downstairs so they could all get out quickly and safely. The fire service had turned up so we carried on clearing the area then and speaking with the residents.

“Luckily the fire hadn’t spread rapidly through the building which had allowed us time to go from floor to floor. The fire service managed to get the fire quickly under control before it caused too much damage to the building and put anyone else in danger.”

PC Dave added: “You do think about what could have happened. I’m just so pleased we could be there and help ensure everyone was safe and that no-one was hurt.”

PC Vishal Dave is one of the officers who ran into the building and helped get a family on the top floor to safety. Credit: Leicestershire Police

The officers were assessed by East Midlands Ambulance Service afterwards, with no injuries, and with ongoing welfare support.

An investigation into the cause of the fire found it is not believed to have been started deliberately.

City Centre Neighbourhood Area Commander, Inspector Nadia Rana said:

“PC Dave and PC Godden put their own lives at risk in order to ensure everyone was out of the building safely. Their actions were extremely brave and we are all very proud of both of them.

“The response from all the emergency services, the local council and other partners to this incident was excellent and meant that thankfully no injuries were reported and that the damage caused was contained. Thank you to everyone who responded to this incident so efficiently and effectively. Our thoughts and our support remain with residents and members of the community who have been affected by the fire.”