WATCH: ITV Central reporter Raheem Rashid has the latest from the scene

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died in an e-scooter crash on his way to school have described him as a "a child of the community" who was "loved" by many.

Mustafa Nadeem tragically died at the scene of the bus collision in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Tuesday morning.

His family and the community have since gathered at a mosque in Alum Rock to pay tribute.

Speaking of their loss, Mustafa's uncle Waqas Rashid told ITV News Central: "It's a sad time because we are finding it very hard to come to terms with the fact that he went to school and didn't come back."

He added: "He was a very loved boy...so many people have come from far and wide to pay their respects."

Mustafa is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus in Bordesley Green on Tuesday morning (6 Dec). He was confirmed dead at the scene.

E-scooter hire firm Voi confirmed yesterday evening it is liaising with West Midlands Police after the boy's death.

Police say Mustafa's family are being supported and kept updated as they continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"Mustafa wasn't just a child of his parents and our family. He was a child of the community," said Mustafa's uncle Ish Ali.

At Wednesday's tribute, another one of Mustafa's uncles, Ish Ali, said: "He had his whole life to look forward to."

He added: "His parents had so many aspirations and dreams for him so the sorrow just simply can't be described in words."

The local councillor for Bordesley Green, Cllr Shafique Shah, is calling for e-scooters to be banned unless safety changes are made

Questions are now being asked about the safety of e-scooters.

As trials continue to take place in Birmingham, Coventry and West Bromwich, there are calls for more to be done to ensure the scooters are safe on the streets.

Just two weeks ago, Sandwell Council announced it wasn't extending its two-year e-scooter trial, which came to an end in November. Though councillors haven't given a reason why.

Speaking today, Cllr Shah said: "After this tragic incident, I have been getting so many phone calls and messages and the majority of the people are asking for a complete ban on them.

"As a ward councillor I think there should be mandatory training for anyone getting access to these scooters.

"They are dangerous and if you don't have proper road safety training, they could be fatal and unfortunately, we lost a twelve year old boy yesterday."

The youngster is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus. Credit: ITV News Central / Family handout

E-scooter hire firm Voi confirmed it is liaising with West Midlands Police after Mustafa's death.

A Voi spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. The news of this tragic accident has shocked us deeply."

The firm added: "We’re liaising with West Midlands Police and providing them with all the necessary information and we will be fully supportive of their ongoing investigation.

"Based on the notification we received from the police, we understand that the deceased was involved in an accident on Tuesday 6th December.

"We will not provide any further comment on the details of the incident at this moment in time."

While Detective Sergeant Dean Caswell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mustafa's family and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this awful time.

"We are continuing to speak to witnesses as part of our on-going investigations and would ask anyone who was on the bus, saw the incident, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch with us."