Yes! Yes! Yes! It’s cold and hating the cold as I do, I’m not looking forward to the next fewdays.

As far as I’m concerned Arctic air should stay in the Arctic.

The problem is, sandwiched between two areas of low and high pressure is a funnel of this ridiculously cold and freezing air being pushed towards us.

(At this moment in time I’m picturing that wonderful Alphamale Victor Mature and the beautiful Hedy Lamarr in DeMille’s Samson and Delilah. As Samson stood bound between the two stone pillars that supported the temple, angry at betrayed love, with arms outstretched and brut strength alone pushed them apart crumbling the temple to the ground.)

Well, I’d like to push away those pressure systems….

Incidentally, I love that film. They certainly don’t make them like that anymore.

So, on to a quick explanation of our weather:

Over Scandinavia we have low pressure which because of the corellas effect - rotation of the earth - sees winds swirl around anticlockwise therefore giving a cyclonic flow.

Whilst overGreenland winds are anticyclonic meaning that high pressure is in charge. Between the two that Artic air is forced to our shores. Get ready for minus 2, minus 3, minus 5, 6 even 7 in more rural spots.

Ice warning have been given across some parts of the East Midlands andto top all that if condition fall right, any fog at the weekend will be freezing. Freezing fog isvery dangerous as it forms black ice.

Take care over the next few days, stay warm and on the lead up to Christmas good will toyou all.

Des X