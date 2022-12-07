A second man has been charged with murdering a taxi driver who was fatally stabbed in Solihull.

Oliver Pugh was detained in Creswell, Derbyshire, on Tuesday, and due to be brought to the West Midlands for police questioning.

The 19-year-old from Solihull was charged with murder and remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (7 December).

It comes as Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found seriously injured at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane at about 6:45am on 29 November.

In a statement, Mr Istakhar's family said he was loved and respected by the whole community.

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.