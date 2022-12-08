All Midlands Chiltern trains cancelled for almost a month due to strike action

Chiltern Railways has announced a cancellation of all Midlands services for almost a month because of the ongoing impact of industrial action.

Members of the RMT union will take part in strike action on December 13 to 14, 16 to 17 December as well as from January 3 to 4 and 6 to 7.

Additionally, industrial action is going to affect services between, December 13 to January 8.

Key information for services from December 13 to January 8 has been issued on t he Chiltern Railways website.

The website reads: "We advise customers to only travel if absolutely essential throughout the whole period of industrial action.

"There will be no Chiltern Railways services operating north of Banbury.

"There will be no Chiltern Railways services on any route on Sunday 18th December.

"Services will operate from around 08:00-16:00 during most of the period of industrial action.

"If your journey is essential and you do decide to travel, plan ahead, allow extra time and expect short notice cancellations and changes.

"No services will run on Christmas Day or Boxing day. Please visit National Rail Enquiries to check the impact of this industrial action on other train companies.

"To see live train times download the Chiltern Railways App. Please note that more days will be added to the daily breakdown below, once more information becomes available."