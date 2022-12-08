Police in Derbyshire are appealing to help identify a woman in connection to a fraudulent driving test.

Driving test staff became concerned in November that one of the women taking a test might have been doing so on behalf of another person.

The incident took place in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents across the UK.

This includes in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.

Anyone who recognises the woman has been asked to contact the force.