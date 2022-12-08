Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to discuss whether strike action from multiple public sector groups will cause chaos in the run up to Christmas, and what can be done to avert it.

Meanwhile they discuss why so many Tory MPs are already saying they won't stand at the next election, and also whether England can win the men's World Cup in Qatar.

Alison's guests this month:

- Jo Gideon MP - Stoke-on-Trent Central (Conservative)

- Liz Kendall MP - Leicester West (Labour)

- Cllr Ade Adeyemo - Solihull Borough Council (Liberal Democrat)