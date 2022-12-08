West Midlands Fire Service says it believes a huge fire which spread across factories in Wolverhampton on Monday was started deliberately.

In a statement, they said: "We will be making revisits to the scene for at least the next 24 hours, to ensure there are no further flare ups."

The major incident has more than 100 firefighters tackled a huge overnight fire which has torn through several factories, leading to the evacuation of homes.

Some witnesses reported seeing the flames from 10 miles away and nearby residents were evacuated to two leisure centres, due to the smoke.

Some roads still remain closed and train lines were blocked for a day following the fire.

"For the time being, Lower Walsall Street will remain closed and Lower Horseley Fields will be one-way into the city."

"Please take extra care if you are travelling or walking in the area as, in spite of heavy gritting at the scene, nearby roads affected by water could remain very slippery."