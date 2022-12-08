Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed near IKEA in Wednesbury.

The victim suffered fatal injuries on parkland off Cook Street just after 9pm last night, Wednesday 7 December.

Three teenagers, two aged 18 and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of murder overnight and remained in custody for questioning today.

Police sealed off Cook Street and a blue tent was erected on parkland. Extra police officers were in the area today, the West Midlands force said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are continuing to speak to witnesses and studying CCTV from the surrounding area.

"A cordon remains at the scene and our specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family of the deceased after such shocking news.

"We understand violent incidents, particularly those involving the death of someone so young, are alarming and distressing for the community. We will have extra police officers in the area, so please speak to them if you have any concerns.

"We also ask anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, to please come forward if you haven’t already done so. A teenager has lost his life and we need to understand what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"Our homicide unit can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 4105 of 7/12."