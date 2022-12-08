Shrewsbury Lion Hotel evacuated in 'police incident'

A hotel has been evacuated due to a 'police incident' in Shrewsbury.

People have also been asked to leave homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity of The Lion Hotel on Thursday, December 8.

West Mercia Police said a cordon is in place at Wyle Cop, with the public urged to avoid the area.

The "precautionary measures" were taken in response to a call to the force earlier this evening.

Police in Shrewsbury Credit: @JoePowe28862766

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We will endeavour to update further when we can and request that the public keep away from the area to allow emergency services to do their job. Thank you.”

Road closures have also been put in place at Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.

The Lion Hotel website descibes it as an historic, Grade I listed, former 16th-century coaching inn.

The hotel has 59 rooms, a restautrant and also offers meeting room space. Weddings are also catered for.