Coventry's Godiva Festival returns for summer 2023

Coventry’s Godiva Festival will return to its traditional summertime spot, at the War Memorial Park for 2023.

Festival organisers have announced the event will take place over three days from 30 June – 2 July.

This year, the likes of Tom Grennan, The Libertines, Craig David, Sister Sledge, Bananarama and Sophie Ellis-Bextor all performed at the festival, and organisers say 'top acts' and the very best from Coventry's music scene will be live in 2023.

There will also be family fun attractions.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader of Coventry City Council and Cabinet Member for Events, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to confirm the dates for the 2023 festival. Traditionally, the festival has always been a summer event and it’s fantastic to be able to return to that classic early summer slot after being held in September for the last two years.

“This festival keeps growing every year and that’s a testament to the love and support that Coventrians have for it. It remains a crucial part of our city’s cultural calendar and of course brings lots of economic benefits to Coventry in terms of tourism.

The crowd at Godiva Credit: PA Images

“The Team is working hard behind the scenes to make sure that the 2023 edition is truly special. As always, we remain committed to ensuring that our festival continues to highlight the immense creative and diverse talent our city has. So, expect to continue to see a strong mixture of top name acts and local talent on the bill”

“I’m looking forward to another fantastic festival that will once again have something for everyone."