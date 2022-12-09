Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows the moment a Birmingham gang was arrested at gunpoint after being caught with loaded guns, knives and a sledgehammer in a residential street.

The group of five men were stopped by armed officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) where they were found to be in possession of an array of weapons, including a loaded firearm.

They were jailed for a combined 32 years on Thursday 8 December after pleading guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.

They were handed sentences ranging between seven years and five years and 11 months.

A loaded handgun, ammunition, knives and a sledgehammer were recovered from the gang when armed officers stopped their BMW Car in Kings Norton in May 2021.

Carl Brookes, 38, from Northfield, Callum Meah, 26, from Stourbridge, Richard Davis, 36, from Rednal, Jordan Feeney, 28, from Northfield, and Robert Clark, 32, from Northfield were arrested at gunpoint by officers.

In the dispute, Clark was wearing a rolled up balaclava on his head, and had a knife in his inside pocket.

After being questioned all five were charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.

NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope said: "These men had a loaded gun, ammunition and an array of weaponry in their possession when they were arrested.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these men were dressed up and kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm and it is only the intervention of NCA officers that prevented this from happening.

“We know guns and knives are used in acts of serious violence and by violent criminals to coerce and intimidate, and taking such weapons off the streets of the West Midlands remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.

"I would also urge anyone with information about illegally held firearms to come forward and help us stop violence and protect our communities. They can contact Crimestoppers anonymously or police."

