A man from Stratford has been jailed for 12 years after beating, torturing and threatening a man to a 20-hour ordeal of false imprisonment.

The court heard how 32-year-old Jack Brinkworth subjected his victim to 20-hour imprisonment in his flat in a row over a supposed debt.

The false imprisonment began at around 10.30pm on Thursday, October 6 and was followed by nearly a day of threats and violence.

At the same time, Brinkworth made contact with the victim’s family demanding that they send over hundreds of pounds to prevent the victim being harmed.

The following day the victim escaped from the flat – and police were called.

Though Brinkworth initially denied the allegations, he pleaded guilty in court and on Monday, December 5, he received a 12-year sentence.

Detective Sergeant Jen Baker said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Brinkworth at court.

"He is now behind bars and unable to cause harm to others.

"I hope the sentence goes some way to helping the victim recover from his ordeal.”