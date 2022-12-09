Two children are being treated at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital for strep A.

A total of 16 children, all aged under 15, have died of the condition in the UK in recent weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency figures (UKHSA) showed there had also been 47 deaths from strep A in adults in England.A spokeswoman for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said: "We currently have two children at New Cross Hospital being treated for Strep A."

In a letter sent to schools across the West Midlands, health officials reported a surge of scarlet fever cases which were "above seasonal expected levels."

The letter, from the UK Health and Security Agency, said: "We are writing to inform you of a recent national and local increase in notifications of scarlet fever to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), above seasonal expected levels."We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the signs, symptoms and the actions to be taken if you think that you or your child might have scarlet fever."

What is strep A?

Strep A is a bacterium which can colonise the throat, skin and anogenital tract. It causes a diverse range of skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract infections.

Those carrying the bacteria may have no symptoms or develop an infection.

It survives long enough in the throat or skin to allow it to be spread by skin-to-skin contact, coughing and sneezing.

Even in cases where a person has no symptoms, carriers of the disease can still pass on strep A as easily as those who are feeling ill from it can.