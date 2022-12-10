A driver has been jailed for six years after killing a police staff member while attempting to overtake a car on a bend in Leicestershire.

Connor Wilsher, 21, of Coleorton Lane, Packington, Leicestershire, previously pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after the accident, which killed 23-year-old Darcy Elizabeth Reid.

The Local Support Team Officer was travelling in her Nissan Micra along the A47 Hinckley Road, close to Braunstone Park, when she was hit head on by Wilsher's VW Golf.

He was attempting to overtake another vehicle on a bend when he collided with Darcy’s car.

Darcy sustained multiple injuries and died in hospital a few weeks later.

Wilsher left the scene of the incident before police arrived but was arrested a short time later.

Darcy pictured with her sister Credit: Leicestershire Police

At Leicester Crown Court yesterday (9 December) he was sentenced to serve six years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and will need to take an extended re-test.

Simon Reid, Darcy’s dad, said: “On behalf of my family and I, I wish to say thank you to our family liaison officer for being so supportive throughout this difficult time and to the investigating officers for their ongoing hard work to help us get justice today.

“Today’s sentencing will not bring Darcy back. We started a life sentence last year, the day Darcy passed away. We will have to live with our loss.

“We now wish to be left alone to grieve our beloved daughter.”

Tribute to Darcy Elizabeth Reid - written by her dad Simon on behalf of the family.

Our dear beloved beautiful daughter Darcy Elizabeth Reid was a truly inspirational talented girl. Darcy had a passion for living life to the full but also focused on her career. Achieving her goals at the University of Leicester with a Degree and a Masters. Darcy joined the police force and made some wonderful friends. Her sense of humour and wit was an instant like.Darcy enjoyed socialising with her friends in Leicester and Tamworth. But she was also a family girl. A girl who enjoyed pairing up with her sister to tease her father. I guess that was her pay back for losing occasionally on the PlayStation. Both girls enjoyed this.Darcy liked the simple things in life, such as going for a coffee and a cake with anyone who would say yes. Her love for food was influenced by her Mom Stef (being Portuguese). Let's say, she no longer asked her Dad on how to cook...Darcy enjoyed family holidays and concerts with friends, mainly at her Dad's expense. But I wouldn't have had it any other way.The day of the accident that lead to her death broke all of our hearts. Our lives have been hit hard and will never be the same. Darcy will always be in our hearts and will continue to live with us. We often say, if Darcy was here she'll do this or say that. Her wit, her dad jokes, her hugs, her teasing and educating us all will sadly be missed. Rest in peace princess. We all love and miss you very much!

Connor Wilsher has been sentenced to six years in prison. Credit: Leicestershire Police

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “After the collision occurred Wilsher left the scene but was later located by police when he presented himself at hospital for treatment.

“He initially denied involvement but during the investigation it was established he was driving the car and had hit the driver’s side of Darcy’s car after attempting to overtake on a bend.

“At court he pleaded guilty to the offences and now faces a lengthy prison sentence for his actions that day.

“Although nothing will bring Darcy back I hope now the court proceedings are over and justice has been done, her family can attempt to move forward.”