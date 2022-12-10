Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Central reporter Peter Bearne speaks to young players in Nottingham as the FA hopes to find its next generation of sporting superstars.

As England gear up for arguably one of the biggest World Cup games in their history, the Football Association is hoping football fever will inspire more people to become grassroots coaches.

England Football Learning, the education arm of the FA, has been in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the contribution made by the game's unsung heroes.

A number of children's teams took part in a kickabout session at the Nottingham Football Centre at Rushcliffe Spencer Academy in West Bridgford.

Nimesh Patel, FA Credit: ITV News Central

Nimesh Patel, Regional Development Officer for the FA, said grassroots coaches are the lifeblood of the sport, and kickstart the careers of young footballers who go on to reach the top. Without them, he said, we wouldn't have the England stars of the future.

Tasha Linekar, who runs the Edwalton Cavaliers U7s team, says she loves coaching and seeing the children learn new skills. She is also in no doubt that the success of the England Women's team in the Euros has inspired more young girls to take up football.

Tasha Linekar, Edwalton Cavaliers U7s coach Credit: ITV News Central

The boys playing today said the England team's World Cup run is inspiring them to work even harder at their game. Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham were the favourites.

All, though, agreed - one man could stop England's Qatari adventure in its tracks, Kyllian Mbappe.