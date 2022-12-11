There is a huge emergency service presence at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull this evening.

West Midlands Police have confirmed that a 'number of people' have been pulled from a lake and have been taken to hospital.

In a tweet, police have described their condition as "critical."

It comes as freezing temperatures have been recorded across parts of the West Midlands and other regions in the UK.

The exact nature of in the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency services remain at Babbs Mill Park, which is located on Fortbridge Road in the Kingshurst area.

Several police cars, ambulances and fire crews are parked all the way down Fordbridge Road and onto the Stonebridge Crescent estate.

In total more than two dozen firefighters, paramedics and police officers are at the scene.

West Midlands Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, Kingshurst, Solihull.

"A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital.

"They are believed to be in a critical condition. We are working with fire and rescue, and ambulance colleagues at the scene and will provide further updates in due course.

"The incident is believed to have taken place just before 4pm."

Temperatures are forecast to plummet and become very cold this evening after a chilly day.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature predicted is -7C for this evening and tonight.

Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.

